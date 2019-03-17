James Fanoni "Doug"



James "Doug" Fanoni, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Donald and Johnnie Fanoni. Doug retired from AT&T after 34 years of service and was a very active member of Cornerstone Church.



He enjoyed golf, and always looked forward to NCAA Basketball and March Madness. Doug also loved spending time with his family, especially going to his grandchildren's sporting events.



Doug is survived by his daughter, Dana "Sunshine" (Jeff) Gladieux; grandchildren, Tyler (Maddi) Gladieux, Mikayla Gladieux, Camden White and Callum White; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Preston, Braylen and Aubree; and beloved pets, Dewey, Murphy and Paco.



The family wishes to express special thanks to the doctors and entire staff of University Hospitals main campus for their amazing care of Doug.



Friends may call at NewPointe Community Church, 5305 Broadmoor Circle, NW, Canton, OH 44709, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Brenda Young officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Wind Lung Transplant Association, 2998 Jesmond Dene Heights Rd., Escondido, CA, 92026, in memory of Doug. Please visit the funeral home website to leave condolences to the family or to order flowers for the services.



Bacher-Portage Lakes



330-644-0024 Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019