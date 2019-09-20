|
James "Jim" Fate James "Jim" Fate, 62, passed away after a 3 year battle with cancer on September 15, 2019. Jim was very free-spirited and did things his way. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers fan, but his heart belonged to the Dallas Cowboys. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a plumber by trade for most of his life. He was preceded in death by his brother, John W. Fate Jr. Jim is survived by his son, Shawn (Nicole) Fate; daughter, Charity (Larry) Baltazar; granddaughters, Alex and Nayna Baltazar; parents, Jack and Peggy Fate; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Keppler, Karen (Jimi) Pelfrey, Pam Marino; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m.
