Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
James Fate


1957 - 2019
James Fate Obituary
James "Jim" Fate James "Jim" Fate, 62, passed away after a 3 year battle with cancer on September 15, 2019. Jim was very free-spirited and did things his way. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers fan, but his heart belonged to the Dallas Cowboys. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a plumber by trade for most of his life. He was preceded in death by his brother, John W. Fate Jr. Jim is survived by his son, Shawn (Nicole) Fate; daughter, Charity (Larry) Baltazar; granddaughters, Alex and Nayna Baltazar; parents, Jack and Peggy Fate; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Keppler, Karen (Jimi) Pelfrey, Pam Marino; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
