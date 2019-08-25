|
James Frank A James A Frank "Jim", age 87, went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2019. He was born in Akron, OH to Karl and Louise Frank. Preceded in death by his daughter Carole. Beloved husband for 61 years to Marilyn; dear father of Deborah (Rick) Branaghan, David (Debbie), and Jay (Ellen); loving grandfather to Michelle (Nick), Marissa (Kyle), Aaron (Candace), Lisa, Lauren (Kris), Alex, Daniel (Sarah), Alyssa, David, and Shannon (Ethan); great-grandfather to Amelia and Owen. Jim was a US Navy Veteran 1951-1955; Retired after 28 years with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; and member of the Christ Woodland UMC Church. In lieu of flowers family requests donations in Jim's name to the at , Christ Woodland United Methodist Church 444 N Hawkins Ave. Akron, OH 44313 or the . Family will receive friends on Friday, August 30th, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, at the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W. Market St. Akron, OH. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019