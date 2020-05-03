James Frederick Lauster James Frederick Lauster, age 81 of Northfield Center, Ohio, moved on to greener pastures on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Penney (John) Pallenik; grandchildren: Matthew, Justin and Sharon; sister-in-law Mary Lou Lauster; and nephews, Paul (Jeanne) and Peter Lauster. James is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Edward G. and Leona (nee Beduhn) Lauster; and his brothers, Robert and Donald Lauster. On behalf of James, his family would like to thank all of those who were friendly and accepting of his eccentricities in his frequent visits to the local shops. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44110 (hospicewr.org) or, to honor his love of cats, to Lauren's City Cats in the Flats (laurenscitycats.org). Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Northfield Center, Ohio (330-468-1443). www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.