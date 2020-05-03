JAMES FREDERICK LAUSTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Frederick Lauster James Frederick Lauster, age 81 of Northfield Center, Ohio, moved on to greener pastures on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Penney (John) Pallenik; grandchildren: Matthew, Justin and Sharon; sister-in-law Mary Lou Lauster; and nephews, Paul (Jeanne) and Peter Lauster. James is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Edward G. and Leona (nee Beduhn) Lauster; and his brothers, Robert and Donald Lauster. On behalf of James, his family would like to thank all of those who were friendly and accepting of his eccentricities in his frequent visits to the local shops. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave, Cleveland, OH 44110 (hospicewr.org) or, to honor his love of cats, to Lauren's City Cats in the Flats (laurenscitycats.org). Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Northfield Center, Ohio (330-468-1443). www.johnsonromito.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
99 West Aurora Road (Ohio Route 82)
Northfield Center, OH 44067
(330) 468-1443
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved