James G. "Jim" Mackey
James G. "Jim" Mackey, age 83, passed away on June 25, 2019.
A life resident of Akron, he graduated from East High School and retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber. Jim was a motorcycle enthusiast.
Preceded in death by his parents; and all of his brothers and sisters, Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teri; and was the proud father of Jimmy and Heather.
There will be no services. A private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 28, 2019