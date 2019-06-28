Home

James G. "Jim" Mackey


1936 - 2019
James G. "Jim" Mackey Obituary
James G. "Jim" Mackey

James G. "Jim" Mackey, age 83, passed away on June 25, 2019.

A life resident of Akron, he graduated from East High School and retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber. Jim was a motorcycle enthusiast.

Preceded in death by his parents; and all of his brothers and sisters, Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teri; and was the proud father of Jimmy and Heather.

There will be no services. A private burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 28, 2019
