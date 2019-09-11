|
|
James Gary Cardarelli James Gary Cardarelli, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 after a long-term illness. He was born in Akron, OH on April 14, 1948 and was a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls and Silver Lake. Jim was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the war from 1969 to 1970 with an infantry unit. He worked hard to provide for his family, had a natural ability to make others laugh and enjoyed taking trips to Las Vegas back during his younger years. He was preceded in death by his father, James Cardarelli; mother, Cecilia Cardarelli and brother, Rick Cardarelli. He is survived by his children, son, Matthew Cardarelli (Leslie) and daughter, Stephanie Cardarelli; his former wife and friend, Judi Cardarelli; nieces and nephews. In keeping with Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place and no public calling hours are planned. He will be laid to rest with full military honours in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Friday, September 13th at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Many thanks are given to all those who cared for Jim over the last ten years. Condolences can be shared with his family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019