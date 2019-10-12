|
James Gilbert Overly, 83, of Suffield, Ohio, was welcomed into his eternal home, Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born September 2, 1936 in Acme, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harry and Lydia Yothers Overly. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Linda Overly; sister, Gail Winemiller; and brothers, Floyd, Lester, and Harold Overly. Gilbert's memory will forever be in the hearts of those who survive; his wife of 64 years, Patricia Overly; daughters, Debra and Carla Overly; son, Keith Overly; grandchildren, Brooke, Brianna, Brynn, Jacob, Hayley; great-grandchildren, River, Rowan, Kelan; sister, Arlene Grazetti; and brother-in-law, Bob Newill, who was more like a brother and good friend. A life long member of Hartville Church of God, Gilbert's faith was inspiring. Because of his faith, he knew the importance of being loving and devoted to his family. He had a passion for quarter horses, farmed with a cowboy spirit, and enjoyed building and remodeling homes. He retired from Roadway Express, as a diesel mechanic. He was the owner and operator of Overly Pump Service. He met and married his true love, Patricia Louise Newill Overly and after the birth of their first child, Debra, they made Ohio their home. Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown and on Monday, October 14, 2016 from 10 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at 11 a.m., Hartville Church of God, 532 W. Maple Street, Hartville. Pastor Neil Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Peace Cemetery, Hartville. A very special, warm, and heartfelt thank you to Rick, Beth, Little Carla, Darrel, Brandy, Lora, and Cindy for all the care, love, and support shared with Gilbert and his family during this very difficult time. The family suggests Memorial Contributions be made to Hartville Church of God. As a God fearing man, Gilbert treated all with respect and grace and it still shows in the people he has left behind. His presence in this world will be missed, but his memory will live on by those his life has touched. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 12, 2019