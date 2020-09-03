James Glendon Hume, 85, had a tee-time with the Lord on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. Jim was born on April 24th, 1935, and grew up with his younger brother Dave in Brimfield, Ohio. Their parents, Glenn and Ruth Hume, both originally from Wisconsin, preceded him in death. While attending Kent State University High School (class of '53), Jim quickly earned a reputation as an affable young man and accomplished athlete in track, basketball, and golf. Renowned for his vocal talent, Jim was nicknamed "the boy with the golden voice" by teachers and peers alike. Jim's passion for golf and his strong, clear tenor would remain signature trademarks throughout his life. Shortly after graduating from Kent State University in 1958, Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army and posted to Germany in the 3rd Armored Division. The adventures he shared with his barracks-mates there made a lasting impact on him. He returned to the States and was discharged as a Staff Sergeant (E-5) in 1960. He then put his accounting degree to work as an Insurance Adjuster for Travelers Insurance Company, and later American States Insurance Company. The job was a natural fit for Jim, as he spent his workdays driving through Ohio's scenic backroads, chatting with clients and making new friends each day. He eventually retired as Regional Claims Manager of his American States division, headquartered in Akron, Ohio. Jim met Barbara Anne Campfield, another Kent alumnus, and impressed the young divorcee with his charm, wit, and sincere adoration of her daughter and son. They married on October 6, 1964, and their life together soon became a marvelous maelstrom of five children (Mary, John, Dave, Robby, and Becky), growing to include children-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a veritable menagerie of pets. He settled into the life of a gentleman farmer, splitting time between work, golf, and homesteading. A wonderful dad, Jim often entertained his children with smoke rings and tales of frontiersmen-of dubious veracity. He impressed upon them his love of history and the outdoors, spending family vacations camping at battlefields or hunkered down in hurricane-force winds on the Outer Banks. Jim was a well-read and loquacious gentleman, blessed with the gift of Blarney, and fond of swapping golfing anecdotes over a beer or single-malt scotch. He was rarely without a pipe in hand, but somehow managed to leave many strewn across the golf courses of Ohio. This is attested to by his great friends and perennial golfing companions, John Bennet, Don Sieben, Gary Beahn, Rick Barrett, Rich Ludick, Joe Burza, and Tom Smith. Jim was also an adamant believer in community service. He was a Deacon at St. John's Lutheran Church in Canal Fulton (though a closet Methodist), a Band Booster for twelve years at Northwest High School, and a member of the Canal Fulton Library Board. He and Barb were also involved in the Canal Fulton Chamber of Commerce as owners of the Thistle House gift shop, purveying Scottish imports locally and at many highland games. In 2004, Jim and Barb followed their youngest daughter to Ogallala, Nebraska, where he achieved his lifelong dream of running away to be a cowboy, as envisioned in his favorite Louis L'Amour and Larry McMurtry westerns. They returned to Ohio in 2010, settling briefly in Wadsworth before moving to Brewster Parke senior living community in Brewster, Ohio, among the Amish countryside he loved so much. Above all, Jim was a devoted family man, and is very much missed by those he leaves behind for a time: His beloved wife, Barbara; daughter, Mary and son-in-law Larry Whitney, son, John and daughter-in-law Laura Guenther, son David and daughter-in-law Amy Hume, son Robert and daughter-in-law Kim Hume, and daughter, Rebecca Hume. He also leaves behind his dear brother and best friend, David Hume and his beloved companion (and Jim's very good friend), Barb Packard. He was Grandpa to Andrew (and his wife Charisse), Emily, Katie, Meghan, and Gino, and Great Grandpa to Isaiah, Maddie, Wyatt, Christopher, Samuel, Gideon and Maggie. He felt blessed by their presence in his life. Services will be held SUNDAY, September 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93), Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, Jim would appreciate any charitable donation supporting your local school, library, food pantry, or animal shelter. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356