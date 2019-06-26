James H. Appell



Jim Appell, 91, passed away June 22, 2019. He was born in Wheeling, W. Va. on March 19, 1928 to the late Harry and Mamie Appell. Jim was a 1946 graduate of Tyler County High School in Middlebourne, W. Va. and after graduation he went to work for South Penn Oil Company for four years.



Jim was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and did his basic training at Fort Knox, Ky. and Fort Benning, Ga. He was sent overseas to Germany for 16 months with the 4th Division as a Corporal for 16 months for border patrol.



Jim was discharged from the Army in November 1952 and returned to school at Salem College where he obtained a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. After graduation, Jim went to work for Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, and this is where he met his beloved wife, Norma. They married on April 8, 1961. Jim retired from Firestone in 1982 after working for 27 years. During Jim's earlier years, he was involved in sports, especially basketball. He played in high school, college, in the Army, and on independent teams such as AmVets and the VFW. In 1946 the all West Virginia Team, in which Jim played on, received an honorable mention. Jim was an avid Ohio State fan. They went to all the home and away games, including bowl games.



Jim was a member at Brown Street Church of Christ for over 50 years and served as treasurer for 20 years.



In addition to his parents; James was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn (Bruce) Seckman; and niece, Connie Swords. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Norma; brother-in-law, Mel (Marie) Strbich; nieces and nephews, Sue (Jim) Tate, Linda (Bob) Willison, Brian (Kim) Seckman, Cindy (Ray) Moliter, Bill Chudanov, Drs. Steven (Connie) Strbich, Mary Ann Rummell, and Janet Catalano; as well as many great nieces, great nephews and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2018 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Evangelist Don Wright officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to the , Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, Illinois 60693.



