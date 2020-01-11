|
|
Reverend James H. Beatty, 71, retired pastor of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Avon Lake, Ohio, died on January 8, 2020 with the prayerful consolation of the Sacraments. James H. Beatty was born in Akron, Ohio, and educated at St. Sebastian and St. Hilary Schools and St. Vincent High School. He graduated from Borromeo Seminary and St. Mary Seminary Graduate School of Theology. Father Jim was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Cleveland on June 8, 1974, and served as parochial vicar at St. Louis, Cleveland Heights; St. Mary, Elyria; St. Luke, Lakewood; and Sts. Cosmas and Damian, Twinsburg. He was named pastor of Holy Spirit Church in 1994 and retired in 2017. Jim had a special dedication for serving poverty stricken groups including St. Joseph's Shelter in Lorain and the Vietnamese Catholic community. He was an educator for seminarians and a mentor for newly ordained priests. He held lifelong interests in history, art, fine dining and passenger trains. He loved to travel especially to his favorites: Bermuda, Vermont and Chicago. Father Jim was a great listener, counselor and speaker. He cherished his many loyal friends and was grateful for the care received at the Gardens of Cuyahoga Falls. Predeceased by his parents, J. Roger and Verne E. Beatty and sister, Catherine E. Beatty, he is survived by his sisters, Linda (Charles) Faris and Alice E. Beatty; nieces, Elizabeth (Vincent) Suber and Jennifer (Shaun) Hoversten; and nephew, Benjamin Faris. The wake will begin with VESPERS at 3 p.m. on SUNDAY, January 12 at HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 410 Lear Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio, with Bishop Nelson Perez, Bishop of Cleveland presiding and Fr. Michael B. Smith as homilist; followed by VISITATION IN THE CHURCH UNTIL 4:45; WITH ADDITIONAL VISITATION FOLLOWING BEGINNING AT 5:00 P.M. IN THE HOLY FAMILY CHAPEL IN THE PARISH CENTER (AT THE WEST END OF THE CHURCH PROPERTY) UNTIL 7:30 P.M. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at HOLY SPIRIT CHURCH on Monday, January 13, with Bishop David Walkowiak, Bishop of Grand Rapids, MI presiding and Fr. Joseph T. Hilinski as homilist. Luncheon will immediately follow at Fr. Mosovsky Hall. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio, Monday afternoon following luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parents of Priests Scholarship Fund at the Diocese of Cleveland, in care of the Vocation Office (1404 E. Ninth Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44114). www.mcgorray-hanna.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020