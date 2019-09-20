|
|
James H. Broderick James H. Broderick, 72, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 14, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Bedford, Ohio on 7-7-47 to the late Howard and Evelyn Broderick. Jim grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, attended Falls schools, Akron University and UC Santa Cruz in California. He proudly served his country in the Navy as an airman on the USS Kittyhawk during the Vietnam era. He married his high school sweetheart in 1967 and in 1978, moved his family to Silicon Valley where he became a successful entrepeneur. Jim held the U.S. patent for fiber optic Christmas trees. Jim was a gun collector, loved target shooting and was very good at it. He loved the wind on his face while riding his Harley. He was passionate about science and was an ameteur astronomer. He loved all animals, especially his seven dogs, but there was a special place in his heart for his little buddy "Benny", a four pound chihuahua. When Jim was around, Benny didn't know he had legs. He was either being carried around or was in Jim's lap. Most of all, Jim loved his family. Left to grieve his passing and miss him terribly is his best friend, soul mate and wife of almost 52 years, Marie (Biczo); daughter, Kellie Camacho (Armando) of Tracy, CA; son, Scott Broderick (Dawn) of Waupaca, WI; grandchildren, Derek, Brandon, Dylan and Lara; great-grandson, Braydon; brother, Kevin Broderick (Mary) of Tallmadge, OH; and two others. And, of course, Benny. Services with military honors will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273 on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019