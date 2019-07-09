James "Jim" H. Leidig



James H. Leidig "Jim", age 93, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019.



Jim was born in Barberton, Ohio on November 11, 1925 to the late Harvey and Latitia (nee Morgan) Leidig.



He was a lifetime member of Park United Methodist Church, where he was active at being a Sunday School Teacher, a Lay Leader, Lay Speaker, and he was also on the board.



James liked boating and fishing--in his younger years, he enjoyed going to the YMCA. His greatest joy was being with his family and his church service.



He will be dearly missed by his children, Jamie E. (Keith) Weaver, Gregory (Arvella Sue) Leidig; his daughter-in-law, Tonja Lee Leidig; his grandchildren, Matthew (Aimee), Lisa (Steve), Joey (Heather), Erica, Beau, Carol (Chad) and Kevin; his great-grandchildren, Madison, Alaina, Sydney, Eliana, Jonathan, Ashley, Bryce and Micayla; and his great-great granddaughter, Sophia. His brother, Joseph "Joe" Leidig, also survives.



In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty E. (nee Sutton) Leidig; his two sons, John and Paul Leidig; and his siblings, Betty June Lange and Luella Heinl.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305, phone 330-784-3334.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Park United Methodist Church, 2308 24th Street SW, Akron, Ohio 44314.



He will be laid to rest, next to his loving wife, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019