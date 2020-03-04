|
James H. Murphy, 72, passed away February 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia, and within hours after his wife, Rebecca Murphy. Born in Akron, James had lived in Cuyahoga Falls for most of his life. He served in the National Guard. He was a tire builder with B. F. Goodrich, a custodian with Cuyahoga Falls Schools, and retired in 2016. Post retirement he enjoyed driving for Mobility Works. James was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and his boxer dog Chuck. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Murphy and Mary Painter. James is survived by his children, Carla Murphy, Leah (Jerry) Durieux of New Franklin, James (Susan) Murphy of Mogadore, Michael (Bridget) Murphy of Tallmadge, Jean (Steve) Giunto of Streetsboro, and Katie (Andy) Black of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Jerry, Jr., Jake, Rory, Riley, Nathan, Brandon, Alyson, Drew, and Alex; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). A Celebration of Life will be held following the visitation at the Akron Turner Club, 547 S. Munroe Falls Rd., Tallmadge, OH 44278 at7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cuyahoga Falls Cancer Club, 2253 3rd. St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020