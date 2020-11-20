James Harold Wyant Sr., born in Akron, Ohio November 20, 1924, returned to his heavenly father on November 17, 2020 in Sebring, OH. Preceded in death by his parents Free Everett and Mary Etta Wyant, son James H. Wyant, Jr., daughter Patricia Hill, grandson Craig Hill, great-grandson Jacob Posey, sons-in-law Bruce Rush and Brian Abel; he was also preceded in death by his sisters and their husbands, Wilma (Gilbert) McKitrick and Jacqueline (Denzil) Rogers, his mother and father-in-law James and Ann Raycraft, brother-in-law James Raycraft Jr. and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lois (Charles) Johnson. Survivors include his wife of 57 years Catherine (Kay) Wyant, daughters Shirley (William) McLauglin, Delores (Jerry) Posey, Brenda Rush, Barbara (David) Hawk, Karen (Bryan) Burwell, Diane Able and son David (Kelly) Korb, 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jim served his country as a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWll. He flew 33 missions as a Ball Turret Gunner on a B-17. His last mission was over Pilsen Czechoslovakia at the end of WW ll. Following this mission he was to be reassigned to Las Vegas to learn how to fly on a B-25 but the war ended and he went home. On his return to the U.S. he joined Lawson Milk as a Truck Driver rising to the position of Bakery Shipping Manager. He left Lawson's after 22 years to try living in Massachusetts, Kay's home state. He found that his roots were in Ohio and returned home to Cuyahoga Falls and joined the ranks of Wonder Bread as a Transportation Supervisor. He added Operations Manager at the Youngstown plant to his resume before retiring from Wonder Bread. He has been a wonderful companion, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and great-papa. May he rest in peace. Public visitation will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio. Military Service and Funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. The funeral service will be live streamed Friday beginning at 7:00 p.m. under James's obituary online. Per the State Wide Mask Mandate all guests will be required to wear a mask while inside the building. You may sign the guest register and view the obituary online at wwwngrfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.