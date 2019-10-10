Home

James Harrison Boso

James Harrison Boso Obituary
James Harrison Boso, of White Sylphur Springs, WV, died October 4, 2019 afer a short illness. Jim was born August 18, 1957 in Akron, OH. An avid hunter and fisherman his entire life, if he wasn't in the woods or on the lake he was talking about the last big one that got away. He is survived by sons, John (Autumn) and Joey; granddaughter, Delilah Mae; father, James L. Boso; brother, Dave; sisters, Julie, Melissa, and Ellie. Jim was an Uncle to many nephews and nieces who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kitty Mae; infant son, Michael; mother, Glenna; sister, Elizabeth; and best friend, Don.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
