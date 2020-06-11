James Henry Burney, Jr., aka "JB", passed away on June 4, 2020. A private service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Bishop Ronald L. Higginbottom, Eulogist. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until time of service. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends may also visit at the funeral home on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Condolences may be sent to 1071 Roslyn Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.