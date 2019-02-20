|
James Homer Fritz
James Homer Fritz of Bath Township passed away February 12th. He was preceded in death by his son, David, Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Jim and Dan; daughter-in-law, Jackie; grandchildren, Paige, Daniel, Davey, and Cassie. As a faithful Christian Jim looks forward to joining his son, Dave as well as other loved ones in heaven.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019