James I. Perine James I. Perine, 71, died September 19, 2019. Born August 10, 1948 in Steubenville to James and Barbara Hall Perine, he was a carpenter and truck driver. Jim was a sergeant in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam during the War, having earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with Four Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He is survived by his companion, Ada Cooper; daughters, Janice (James) Bertel and Kimberly Ferrari; sisters, "Joy" Perine Grove and Ruth (Carl) Spitaleri; brothers, John (Nancy), Charlie, Phillip (Brenda), Tom and Dan (Wendy) McGill; grandchildren, Tara and Brice Rathburn, Shianne Bland, Brittany and Justin Hopson and Michael Ferrari; great-grandchildren, Chase Rathburn, Justin Jr., Tristin and Kamryn Hopson. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Richard Ferrari. Graveside service with U.S. Army military rites will take place 2:30 P.M. MONDAY, 9/30 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019