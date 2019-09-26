Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd.
Seville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Perine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James I. Perine


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James I. Perine Obituary
James I. Perine James I. Perine, 71, died September 19, 2019. Born August 10, 1948 in Steubenville to James and Barbara Hall Perine, he was a carpenter and truck driver. Jim was a sergeant in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam during the War, having earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with Four Bronze Stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He is survived by his companion, Ada Cooper; daughters, Janice (James) Bertel and Kimberly Ferrari; sisters, "Joy" Perine Grove and Ruth (Carl) Spitaleri; brothers, John (Nancy), Charlie, Phillip (Brenda), Tom and Dan (Wendy) McGill; grandchildren, Tara and Brice Rathburn, Shianne Bland, Brittany and Justin Hopson and Michael Ferrari; great-grandchildren, Chase Rathburn, Justin Jr., Tristin and Kamryn Hopson. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Richard Ferrari. Graveside service with U.S. Army military rites will take place 2:30 P.M. MONDAY, 9/30 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now