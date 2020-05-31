THEN AND NOW James J. Farkas left this earth to go to his rest on May 27, 2020. James was born in Ravenna, Ohio on July 6, 1935. He attended the University of Akron where he studied Violin. James, while in College became a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was a member of the Hungarian Home, the Sons of Herman, the William Penn Association as well as a graduate of Dale Carnegie. After College he joined the U.S. Navy and served four years in Europe and the Caribbean. Returning to Akron he joined the J.C. Penney Company as Management and attained the position of Assistant Store Manager. Though James had several careers during his lifetime, he was most proud of his accomplishments with his Violin. James played in the Akron Symphony Orchestra, the University of Akron Symphony, the Faculty String Quartet and he had countless personal appearances as a soloist all while still in High School and into his College years. James' last career was as creator and owner of a chain of gift shops called Yannis Cards and Gifts. James' passion during his lifetime was to study his Hungarian heritage; to read and speak its language, to play its passionate music and to cook its unique cuisines. In his chest beat the heart of a true Hungarian. James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ida Farkas; his aunt Helen and uncle Pete Kern; and his loving cousin, Margie Alakszay. James sadly leaves behind his loving wife, Loretta; his daughter, Kaye Lynn (Joe) Rusov; his son, James P. Farkas; grandchildren, James C. Farkas, Amanda Nicole (Joe) Brouse and Tyler Stoltz; as well as Loretta's adult children, Rita (Jeff) Whiddon, Lorianne (David) Falatok and Joe (Jen) Stoltz; and special friend, Marge Hinkle. And so, my beloved Lori: "For its a long, long, time from May to December; And the days grew short when we reached September; And the days dwindled down to a precious few, September, November. But these few precious days I've spent with you; These Golden days I've spent with you." Until we meet again; Goodbye, My Love. Due to the current health crisis situation, further services for James and a more befitting Memorial Celebration of Life for him and also of what he would have wanted, will be held in the future at a later date. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)