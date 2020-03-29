Home

James J. Kunkel


1933 - 2020
James J. Kunkel Obituary
James J. Kunkel, 87, died peacefully on March 22, 2020. He was preceded by his wife of 57 years, Rita (Ondecker). He will be truly missed by his children, Anne (Frank) Feleppelle, Judith (Tony) Konopka, and David (Rose) Kunkel; along with his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was the 2nd of ten children born to Albert A. Kunkel, Sr. and M. Alberta (Yost) Kunkel on March 16, 1933. Preceded in death are his parents and four brothers, Rev. Albert Kunkel, Paul, Mark and Thomas Kunkel. Surviving are his brother, Gerald (Deborah); four sisters, Mary Clifton, JoAnn Grande, Alberta Kunkel and Deborah (Joseph) Conrad; many nieces and nephews. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and lifelong career as an electrical engineer with AT&T, he spent much of his spare time enjoying his passion for nature photography as an active member of the Cleveland Photographic Society. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced on our website. 440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
