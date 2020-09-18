James "Jim" Jay Hickman passed away Tuesday, September 15th at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Lyn Hickman-Margazano and granddaughter, Angela Nicole Margazano-Dykes. Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra Ellen Hickman; sons, Darryl of Massillon, OH and Erik of Lakeland, FL; sister, Patricia Hovatter of Florence, SC; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was born on September 26, 1936 in Akron, OH to parents Albert Hickman and Florence (Hickman) Hovatter. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, an active participant in the communities he lived in, represented his colleagues at the East Ohio Gas Company in the Labor Union and raised to the rank of 32nd Degree Grandmaster with the Masons of the Sharon Lodge. Jim enjoyed the outdoors and introduced his sons to hunting, fishing and golf among other activities. There will be a private ceremony at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron, OH on Monday, Sept. 28. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.