James John Gerbasi, age 90, died Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Cleveland on December 12, 1929, James was the eldest of three children of James V. Gerbasi and Molly Postolka Gerbasi. He attended multiple elementary schools in Cleveland, and was a 1948 graduate of St. Ignatius High School. Having worked in sales, service, and small appliance repair for the Schick Shaver Company for many years, he eventually opened The Shaver Center in Cuyahoga Falls. He later turned his lifelong passion for model railroading into another business, Falls Model Trains. James was preceded in death by his parents; wife Barbara (nee Berning); daughter, Linda Gerbasi; father- and mother-in-law, Ervin Berning and Fae Cook Berning; brother-in-law, Thomas Seeholzer; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jeanne and Donald Dean. James is survived by his daughters, Susan (Timothy) Bartlebaugh, Margaret (Earl) Iselin; sons, James R. and John Gerbasi; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Seeholzer; brother, Stephen Gerbasi, and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid and Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment, Oakwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Summa or The American Heart Association
.