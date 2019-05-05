James "Jake" Jones



TOGETHER AGAIN



James "Jake" Jones, Sr. went home to join his wife with Jesus on April 30, 2019.



Jake was an excellent example of a father, husband and grandfather. Through his diligence and hard work he more than provided for his family throughout his lifetime. He served in the Korean War during which he was stationed in Germany. He retired from the City of Akron Highway Maintenance Department after thirty years, then continued working for The Chapel as a parking attendant and finished his work career with Akron Victim Assistance-Furnace Street Mission.



Jake was well liked by those who knew him and will be missed for his service to others and his sense of humor. He enjoyed watching sports, complaining about the Browns and attending football games. He was an avid dog lover, especially his little Pugsly.



Jake was preceded, now reunited in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara. He is survived by his sons, James Jr. and William; sister-in-law, Shirley; daughters-in-law, Carol and Michele; grandchildren, Mike, Kara (Matt) and Lil Bill (Chelsea); great-grandchildren, Madison, Austin and Maverick, and many extended family members.



Thank you to the staff at Pebble Creek and Absolute Hospice for their support and work with Jake.



The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7th at 12 noon at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Our good friend, and Jake's pastor, Rev. Robert Webb, Jr. will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bath Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Jake's wishes were that donations be made to Victory Chapel or Akron Victim Assistance. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary