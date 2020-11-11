James R. died on Tuesday, October 27, eight days after his 73rd birthday. He was in remission from lung cancer and recently had minor heart surgery, but his death was a shock to the many who loved him. Everyone who knew Jim described him as a nice guy, but he was so much more. He was considerate to a fault. Jim did not need to be asked to go the extra mile for others. He would hear a friend discuss a problem and he would figure out how he could help. And he would deliver. He was the person every one of his friends could turn to for help, whether with moving, dealing with a flooded basement, or homelessness. He was the one who would take the stray dog a friend found, or take care of friends' pets when needed. Jim is survived by his sister, Patricia Kapel Fisher "Pat,"; brother-in law, Don Fisher Jr.; nephew, Don Fisher III; great nephews, Max and Ryan Fisher; sister, Carol Loren, and nephews Donald and Mark Loren, and more friends than can be counted or even located. Jim was always there for all of his family and friends, helping them however and whenever he could. Jim was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. He received his B.A. degree and his J.D. degree, cum laude, in 1972, from The Ohio State University. He was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 1972 and the California Bar in 1973. His first job out of law school was with the Ohio Attorney General's Office in the Environmental Section. He moved to Los Angeles to work as an associate for a prestigious law firm. He left the firm to work as a Deputy City Attorney in the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office. He was promoted to Assistant City Attorney and worked in the Airport Division, Appellate and Harbor Divisions. In 1987 he had the honor of arguing before the United States Supreme Court on behalf of the City of Los Angeles. He was very highly respected at the City Attorney's Office, and made many close and lasting friends, as he did wherever he went. He retired at age 55 and occasionally practiced law after that, usually just to help a friend. He loved California, but he stayed connected to his family in Ohio, traveling back a couple of times a year. He was devoted to his parents until they passed, and he remained devoted to his sister, Carol and younger sister, Pat, who lost most of her sight in adulthood. Pat's positive attitude about her own health and Jim's love of his family and friends kept him going when his health declined. He owned a beautiful home on a knoll in Playa del Rey. He loved Ohio State football. He hosted or attended parties for big games. He walked his dog, Roscoe every morning with friends and neighbors for at least 3 miles to the beach and back, as long as his health allowed. He volunteered with organized charities including at a downtown shelter. He liked to make a personal connection with those in need. Donations in his honor may be made to his favorite charity, PBS, or any homeless shelter.







