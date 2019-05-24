James Ken Welch



James "Ken" Welch, 87, of Rittman, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Summa Barberton Hospital. Ken was born February 28, 1932 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to Edwin and Mildred (Brooks) Welch.



Ken graduated from Wadsworth High School as part of the "Nifty Class of Fifty." On December 26, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Janice Faye (Robinson) Welch after enlisting in the United States Navy. He served active duty for two years during the Korean Conflict.



JK, as he was known by his family and friends, worked in the banking industry for 30 years retiring from Bank One in Wadsworth as the assistant manager. He had an intense passion for riding motorcycles with the Skypark Lowriders touring the country in his Honda Gold Wing. Ken also enjoyed dancing, painting, and working with stained glass with his Ken's Custom Creations. He was an avid volunteer with the Boy Scouts, the American Red Cross and the Medina County Parks. In honor of his service, Ken was selected as the "1989 Citizen of the Year" in Wadsworth.



Ken will be deeply missed by his wife; children: Evelyn James of Wadsworth, Jeanne Kerns of Norton, Edward (Ruth Simon) Welch of Wadsworth, Robert (Laura Narduzzi) Welch of Wadsworth, and



Wendy (Darrin) Harvey of Galion; grandchildren: Angela Haprian, Aaron Welch, Michael, Tim and Robert Kerns, Douglas and Amanda Harvey; great-grandchildren: Dominic and Emmett Haprian, Veronica Kerns and Harrison Kerns; brother, David Welch of Tennessee; sisters, Phylis Riffe of Barberton and Nancy Billman of Frazeysburg. Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Smith.



A celebration of life service will be held Friday, June 7 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 660 High St. Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. A private burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Medina County Parks, 6364 Deerview Lane Medina, Ohio 44256. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary