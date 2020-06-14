11/4/1921 -- 6/6/2020 James "Jim" Kenneth Jarvis passed away peaceful on June 6, 2020. Jim was born November 4, 1921 to Blair and Leora Jarvis and preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack; sister, Camilla; and son-in-law, Rich. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was one of the 316 survivors of the USS Indianapolis sinking, which claimed 879 lives. He was awarded the Purple Heart and a Congressional Gold Medal of Honor. Jim retired from Goodyear Aerospace after 35 years. Married in 1947 to his wife, Lucille, they had one daughter, Susan Wasiniak. Jim has two granddaughters, Kristen (K.C.) Gillespie and Melissa (Ryan) Felumlee; eight great-grandchildren, Connor Gillespie, Kailey Felumlee, Abby Gillespie, Kody Felumlee, Ryan Gillespie, Macey Felumlee, Patrick Gillespie, and Elizabeth Felumlee. A private service will be held with military honors. Hecker-Patron Funeral Home has had the privilege of caring for Jim and assisting his family. Contributions in Jim's memory can be made to the USS Indianapolis Survivor's Organization, Elko Perchyshyn, Treasurer, 1073 Orange Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, may do so at: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.