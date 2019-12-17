Home

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
James Kenneth Smith, born 4/16/1936, went home to be with his Lord on December 15, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Estelle Smith; his sister, Sandra; brothers, Mike and Ron; he is survived by his loving wife, Marion J. Smith; son, Keith; daughter, Gloria Cook; grandchildren, Joyce, Jennifer, Brian, Kennith and Amber; 10 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren; sister, Sheila Galinas and nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
