(a.k.a. Gerald Fortune) James C. Kremer born on January 24, 1956 in Akron, Ohio, Jim passed away on October 17, 2019 after a long illness. Jim was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army and lived most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls. Jim was a kind and giving man, who enjoyed drawing cartoons, listening to music, watching movies, and running errands with his Mom. Jim was preceded in death by his older brother John Kremer. Jim is survived by his loving mother, Peggy Gray, now living in Augusta, GA, his brother Joseph Gray (Crystal) of Cuyahoga Falls, his nephew Michael Gray of Columbus, OH, and his sister Kimberly Gray of Augusta, GA. Jim will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family would like to thank InCare Hospice for caring for Jim in his final days.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019