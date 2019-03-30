Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
James "Jim" L. Bowles

James L. "Jim" Bowles, 62, passed away unexpectedly March 27, 2019 at home. Born in Canton, Ohio to Jack and Peggy (Stottlemire) Bowles, he was a 1976 graduate of Tallmadge High School and was employed by Ford Motor Co. in the Skilled Trades at Walton Hills Stamping Plant. Jim enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, boating, and water skiing. Loved by everyone and extremely devoted to family, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He will be sadly missed by parents, Jack and Peggy; brothers, Bob (Kathy), Jack (Gina), Don (Bonnie), Barry (Kathy); sister, Barb (Wayland) Hicks; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday, March 31st from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305. The funeral service will take place Monday, April 1st at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Raymond Jones officiating. The final resting place will be at Tallmadge Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
