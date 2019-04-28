James L. Brookshire, Sr.



James L. Brookshire, Sr. 83, of North Bloomfield, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 21, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 2, 1936 in Asheville, N.C., the son of Lloyd and Helen (Miller) Brookshire.



Jim graduated in the 1954 class of Sand Hill High School, where he had many friends. He also graduated from Berea College in Kentucky in 1958 and Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1963. He was recruited to teach in the Cleveland schools and worked as a junior high teacher, counselor, and eventually principal at John Hay High School. He retired from the International Chemical Workers Union in 1997.



He enjoyed family camping, scuba-diving, racquetball, pottery, planting trees, and visiting his relatives in North Carolina.



He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Jeanette L. Brookshire; four children: James Brookshire, Jr. (Debbie), Vicki Ackley (Bruce), Michael Brookshire (Annette), and David Brookshire (Nancy); five grandchildren: James, Joseph, Maria, Katrina, and Brandon.



A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future.