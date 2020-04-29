|
, Sr. James L. Gibson, Sr. passed away Sunday, 4-26 from Covid 19. Born and raised in Pikeville Ky, and Akron resident since 1969. He retired from General Tire. He was a father of three, Loretta, Audrey, James Jr.; five siblings; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. He is loved by everyone who knows him. A special thanks to the staff at Pebble Creek. There will be a simple goodbye limited to family. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020