James Larry Hartley, 82, passed away on May 10, 2020. He was born November 24, 1937 to the late Charles and Lucille Hartley and grew up in Kenmore. He retired from the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. He was a member of the Barberton Moose Lodge and was an avid outdoorsman who loved life and his family. Jim was preceded by his wife of 49 years, Marsha; grandson, Jeremy Hartley and brother, Ronald Hartley. Jim is survived by his daughters, Kim (James) Scanlan, Krista Hartley, and Kathy Hartley; granddaughter, Kathryn (Daniel) Weese; great-grandchildren, Carter, Dylan, and Taylor; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Special thanks to his private caregivers and the staff of Crossroads Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Jim. There will be a private service with interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. You are invited to send cards or flowers to Jim's family by way of the funeral home; make a donation to Crossroads Hospice in memory of Jim; or share videos, photos, memories, and other condolences with them on his Tribute Page at the funeral home website. (330) 825-3633 Bacher-Norton