James L. "Jim" Johnson, 84, of Medina, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1935 to the late Harold and Eleanor (Ritter) Johnson. Jim proudly served our Country in the United States Army. He was well known for his floral business, Windfall Flowers, and was a member of the Medina Eagles as well as the Medina Veterans VFW. He enjoyed spending his time gardening and gambling. He is survived by his siblings, Harold (JoAnn) Johnson Jr., Eileen (Garth) Miller; nephews, Charles (Vicki) Adam, Jeffrey Miller, and Tim Miller; nieces, Julie (Pat) Devlin, Mary (Bill) Lehman, and Chris (Kevin) Reid; his great nephew, Dennis Miller; along with many other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Geraldine (Russell) Adam. The family of Jim will receive friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 10 to 12 noon, at the Waite and Son Funeral Home, 765 N Court Street, Medina. A funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Lafayette Firefighter Department, 6367 Technology Lane, Medina, 44256. To leave online condolences, please visit www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020