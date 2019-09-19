Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
James L. McCoy


1949 - 2019
James L. McCoy Obituary
James L. McCoy James L. McCoy, 70, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord, September 13, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio on June 6, 1949 to the late Louis and Ruth (nee Dishon) McCoy, he was a veteran of the United States Navy, worked at Famous Telephone and retired from B.F. Goodrich with over 30 years of service. He loved fishing and often said "This was the most fun I've had without taking my clothes off". Preceded in death by his parents; grandparents and sister, Sharon, he leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Suzanne (nee Warner) McCoy; daughter, Kimberliann; sisters, Susie (Jack) Stalnaker of North Carolina, Karen (Mike) Burick of N. Canton; grandsons, Tim and Kyle; best friend, Larry Quinlan and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home with Rev. Charlotte Wade officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCoy family. Messages and memories of James can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
