James L. McKinney, 91, born on July 11, 1928 in Akron, OH passed peacefully on February 6, 2020. Jim grew up in the North Hill area. He graduated from Ohio Northern University with a degree in Pharmacy and was a founding partner of Sand Run Pharmacy, where he spent his career. Jim was very proud that the store continued to flourish under current ownership. He was active with the Fairlawn Kiwanis Club and held many offices. He loved being involved with the Fourth of July fireworks and carnival. Fishing, playing slot machines, and spending time with family were some of the things he loved the most. Preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth L. (Betty); and son-in-law, John Dillen; he is survived by daughter, Tracy Dillen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Pastor Jennifer Dyer officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home 1 hour before the service. Private interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montrose Zion United Methodist Church, 565 N. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Akron 44333. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020