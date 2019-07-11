Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
James L. McPeek


1935 - 2019
James L. McPeek, 84, passed away July 7, 2019. James was born in Akron and resided in the Akron area all of his life. He retired from Ford Motor Co. as a crane operator with 42 years of service. He was preceded in death his children, James Jr. and Donna Mc Peek. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; children, Michelle (Julie) Skilbred, Paul (Carol) Whitman, Dale (Beverly) Whitman, Enoch (Renee) Whitman; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Private Memorial Services will be held in West Virginia.

In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44195

To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019
