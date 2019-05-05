Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
James L. Schake


James L. Schake Obituary
James L. Schake

BARBERTON -- James L. Schake, 83, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. He was born and raised in Barberton, Ohio where he built a wonderful life with his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley. He retired from a successful career at Reiter Dairy in 1995, where he had worked for over 35 years. After his retirement he worked part time as a starter for Loyal Oak Golf course.

Jim was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a great golfer, having made 3 holes-in-one over the years. He loved rooting for his favorite local sports teams, especially the ones which involved his grandchildren. He loved traveling the country and had many adventures throughout the years, but he most enjoyed his time at the cabin. Above all, what he loved most was his time with his family.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (Momchilov) Schake; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Ellen Hatula; brother, Arthur Schake; sister-in-law Goldie Schake, and brother-in-law, James Hatula. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Shirley (Hatula) Schake; his three daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Michael Goehler, Valerie and Chris Smith, and Aimee and Bob Williams. His grandchildren, who he was so proud of, Ashley Goehler (Gabe Dickey), Adrienne Goehler (Kevin Dodovich), Kyla Smith (Jamie Spenthoff), and Gabbie and R.J. Williams. Siblings, Joanne (Schake) and Hal Naragon, Robert Schake, Kathy (Schake) and Gary Long; sister-in-law, Barbara Schake, as well as many other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Summa Home Hospice for their loving care and support in his final days.

Jim's Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours Monday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
