TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- James L. Swanson, 91, born in Akron and lived in Cuyahoga Falls since 1953, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. James retired in 1990 as a Pipe Fitter at Goodyear with 42 years of service. He was a member of Akron Masonic Lodge #83 F&AM, and First United Methodist Church. James enjoyed antique cars and was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America (Canton Chapter) and walking with friends at Chapel Hill Mall. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Swanson in 2004, and son, Henry L. Swanson in 2010. James will be dearly missed by his daughter, Linda R. (James) Nixon of Akron; daughter-in-law, Paula Swanson of Rocky River; granddaughters, Nicole (Jeremy) Schwerdt of Lakewood, and Jennifer E. Nixon (Robert McCaslin) of Dover; great granddaughter, Emily Marie Schwerdt; and many extended family members and friends. The family will be having private services. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310. To share a special message with the family online, please visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020