James "Jim" L Williams age 80, was the beloved father of Jay (Kelly) and the late Christopher (Bethann); loving grandfather of Cassidy, Jackson, Brennan, Gavin, and Tate; dear brother of the late Wesley (Sharon) and Uncle to Melanie and Carrie Mason (Jack); and former-wife and dear friend, Ms. Karen Bordeaux-Williams. Jim was an academic and an intellect with a kind demeanor. After retiring from several roles as an educator and social worker for the State of Ohio, Jim enjoyed serving as a Parliamentarian for several local and national organizations. In addition, Jim was active with the Western Reserve Calligraphy Guild and his Alma Matter's: St. John High School in Ashtabula and John Carroll University in Cleveland. Above all, Jim cherished time with his grandchildren and family, sharing his wisdom and unconditional love. Recently, Jim shared a farewell quote: "We arrive and depart dependent upon others. Dependency teaches humility". Private funeral services were held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Twinsburg Public Library in Jim's name. Condolence messages can be left at www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOMES, 330-467-4500.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.