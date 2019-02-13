James "Jim" Lee Brechbill



James "Jim" Lee Brechbill age 74 of Canton passed away Monday morning, February 11, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center following an extended illness. Jim was born January 12, 1945 in Canton, the son of the late Robert "Bud" Lee and Cora Lee (VanOrman) Brechbill.



Jim dedicated his life to teaching. He started his teaching career at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Louisville, Ohio, where he taught physics. He received his Masters of Education at the University of Akron where he spent the bulk of his career as a professor in their Science and Technology department. He had an exceptional admiration for his students and took great pride in finding the "arcs and sparks" to convey concepts to them.



Jim had a passion for ancestry and had a gift of memory for facts and dates. He has brought to life the branches of many a friend's family tree by uncovering details and illuminating their historical context. He took many trips with his wife, Sally, and enjoyed seeing new places and connecting the present through his knowledge of history.



Jim was one of a kind. His heart held dear to all that touched his path, being a friend, student, stranger and especially, feline. He was a collector, an historian, an engineer, and a problem-solver. He was a lover of nature and a lover of animals. He was a kind beloved soul who will be missed beyond measure.



In addition to his parents; Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Lee Robinson. He is survived by the love of his life, Sally (Yoder) Brechbill, with whom they celebrated 47 years of marriage this past November 20th; and a niece, Christine Robinson. Jim cherished being part of the Yoder family.



Family and friends may call Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home, 2508 Tuscarawas St. West, Canton. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, MARCH 24th at 2 p.m. in the social hall at Grace United Church of Christ, 2300 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton.



Jim's family would like to extend their greatest gratitude to the team at Aultman Compassionate Care Center for their assistance with helping Jim down his final path in life.



In lieu of flowers, Jim would prefer that donations be made to the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program of Northeast Ohio (SNAP) care of Animal Attic, 3124 Ninth Street SW, Canton, OH. 44710.