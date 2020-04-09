|
James Lee "Jim" Cook, born May 9, 1960 passed away April 6, 2020 after a battle with chronic illness. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Deloris Cook, and brother, Charles Dean Cook. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, siblings, Darlene (James) Oliver, Frank (Debbie) Cook, Denise (Bruce) Alexander and Karen Thomas. Jim also leaves behind aunts and uncles, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim had many hobbies which included playing the drums in several bands, listening to his extensive record collection, following along on his police scanner, and being social wherever he went. He had many friends including the Springfield and Lakemore Police Department. Private services will be held. Any condolences can be made to the family in care of Newcomer Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2020