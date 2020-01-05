|
James Leo Dineen Jr., 94, of Akron, passed away on January 1, 2020. Jim was born in Akron on June 5, 1925 to the late James and Marie Dineen Sr. Jim was a graduate of Springfield High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Hawaii in 1943 during World War II. He served in the Navy Reserves and the Korean War. Jim retired from General Tire after over 30 years of service. He had many interests, including traveling and piloting airplanes. In later years, he enjoyed relaxing at Springfield Lake while drinking a cup of coffee and watching the fisherman. He made friends wherever he went. In addition to his parents; Jim was preceded in death by his brother, William R. Dineen. He will be dearly missed by his loving companion of over 40 years, Jean E. Murphy. Jean's family became Jim's family and he will be missed by her children, Paula Hayes (John) and James Murphy; grandchildren, Jessica (D.J.) Grable and Rebekah Hayes; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Connor, Jayden, and Eliza; nieces and nephews, many good friends and special neighbors, Pam Yerkey and Jordan Johnson. Per Jim's wishes, no services will be held. Jim will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020