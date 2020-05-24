James Leroy Oaks, 63, passed away on May 14, 2020. He was born in Akron on December 24, 1956 to Leroy and Beverly Oaks. Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In his free time, he enjoyed working with metal and wood in his garage. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Oaks; sister, Sharon Nunley; and grandson, Chase Anderson. His mother, Beverly Oaks, recently passed. He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Angela Anderson, Tonia Johnson, and Nichol Wick; brother, Richard (Jayelen) Oaks; grandchildren, Paige, Braydon, Hunter, James, Alexander, and Dominic; nieces, Melissa Reagan and Alysha Moore, and many other relatives and friends. Per Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.