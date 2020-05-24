James Leroy Oaks
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
