James Lester Newhall, age 82, died on March 2, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Akron on October 20, 1937 to Ralph and Lillian (Flickinger) Newhall. Jim grew up in Cuyahoga Falls and was a 1955 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. In 1959, he graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. Jim began his career as an art director at the Taylor Jessup agency before becoming a graphic designer for the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, a position he held for nearly 25 years. He later worked as a designer at Brubaker, Cole & Associates and as owner of Jim Newhall Graphic Art. He was the beloved husband of Judy Ann (Botz) Newhall, whom he married in 1964; and a devoted father and grandfather to his two children and grandson. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by his children, Julie Newhall (Ed Fahey) and Jamie Newhall (Amy Freels); grandson, Edward James Fahey, and many dear family members and friends. A longtime resident of Stow, Jim enjoyed spending time with family and friends, serving as a Cub Scout leader and volunteer for school events, gardening and being outdoors. He was an accomplished illustrator, photographer and watercolorist. Jim was also a lifelong car enthusiast, collecting literature and models and forming friendships with collectors throughout the world. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 765 Thayer St., Akron, OH 44310 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. A luncheon will be held following the service. Memorial gifts may be made in Jim's name to The Judy and James Newhall Scholarship Fund to benefit students from Stow-Munroe Falls High School pursuing degrees in art, art education, architecture and design. (Anthony Funeral Homes, AKRON, 330-724.1281, anthonyfh.com)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
