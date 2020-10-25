James Lino III, 61, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Jim was a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1977. He was employed by JR Wheel and was a member of many local social clubs. Jim was an avid walker. Preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Brogle; survived by his parents, James and Beverly Lino Jr.; sisters, Cathy Gilmore, Vickie Gibson (Greg Keller) and Suzanne (Tim) Burgess; brother-in-law, Brian Brogle; many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Due to current circumstances a private service will be held for the family.