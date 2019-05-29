|
|
James Louis Amer
James Louis Amer, 57, has passed on to be with our Lord in Heaven.
Jim loved to make others laugh. He was born in Akron, Ohio son of Richard and Delores Amer (deceased).
He is survived by siblings, Rita Amer, Paul Amer and MaryAnn Steiner (Garry); nieces, Xoe, Catrina and Rochelle; aunts, Janet Amer and Maggie Bouchere.
Jim has finally received his box of Popcorn, may Jimmy Rest in Peace.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 29, 2019