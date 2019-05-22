James "JP"



Lucas



James "JP" Lucas, 40, of Copley, Ohio, died on May 18, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.



He was born on March 17, 1979 in Norwalk to James D. and Kaye (nee Bollenbacher) Lucas. He was a 1997 Norwalk High School graduate before graduating from John Carroll University and later earning his law degree from Cleveland State University.



JP was a humble, quiet man who never boasted about his many talents. Instead, he simply found pleasure in doing them and when possible, sharing the fruits of his labors with those he loved. He especially enjoyed earning the rank of Eagle Scout, cooking, smoking meats, tailgating before a Browns game with his brother Tom, drinking Budweiser, listening to the Indians, and continuously searching for the most perfect cup of coffee. The lawyer side of him certainly enjoyed a good banter with others and he most enjoyed bantering with his dad. JP had many loves including sitting on his front porch in the early morning with a tasty cup of coffee while watching the birds or listening to an Indians game in the evening by the light of his Coleman with a Budweiser in hand. Most of all, JP had two ladies who were the greatest loves of his life: his best friend and wife, Laura, and his sweet dog, Cadey.



He was a devoted Catholic and member of St Hilary Church in Akron.



JP is survived by his loving wife, Laura (nee Hessel) Lucas of Copley; parents, James and Kaye Lucas of Norwalk; brother, Tom (Alesia) Lucas of Cleveland; grandmother, Mary Bollenbacher of Bellevue; several nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dolores and grandfathers James and Stanley.



A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W Main St, Norwalk. A mass will be held at St Mary Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 38 W League St, Norwalk at 10:30 a.m. with Father Matt Jordan and Father Francis Mariadas officiating. Burial will follow in St Paul Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at https://www.svdpusa.org/