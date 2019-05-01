Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
James Ludlow Christ Obituary
James Ludlow Christ

James Ludlow Christ, 72 years, went to be with the Lord,Friday April 26, 2019.

He was a veteran of the Army serving in Vietnam. James was the pastor of New Life Christian Church.

James was preceded in death by wife, Barbara. He is survived by son Jimmy; daughter, Cindie (JB) Wilson; grandchildren, Jessica, Sara, Dillon, Colten, Greg, Dawn; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Gracie, Brooke, Haylee, Paisley and Jasper; brother, Dean.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church, 1127 Southeast Ave., Tallmadge where the family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2019
