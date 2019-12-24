Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2643 Waterloo Road
Mogadore, OH
View Map
SUFFIELD -- James M. Barno, age 75, passed away suddenly December 21, 2019. Born in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania to George and Anna, James lived in Suffield, Ohio most of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Catholic War Veterans and the Knights of Columbus. James was a Suffield Firefighter for ten years. He loved hunting and fishing, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. James helped anyone who needed his help. He loved everyone and was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and three sisters; James is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Patricia; son, James (Bethanie); daughter, Mary Ann (Michael) Driscoll; grandchildren, Luke and Aidan; brothers, Tom, John, Richard and David; and sisters, Nancy, Carolyn and Joanne. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, 12 noon, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Father James Lang and Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. Friends and family will be received prior to the service on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at the church. Private interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted. The family suggests memorials to the Suffield Fire Department, 1256 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 or St. Joseph Catholic Church. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
