) Jim, 62, passed away on February 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness, surrounded by family. Jim attended St. Paul's Elementary and Hoban High School, Akron Univ., and graduated as a Sheet Metal Journeyman and Licensed Building Inspector. Jim was a sheet metal journeyman for Wooster Sheet Metal for 20+ years and recently retired from Rubber City/Liberty Harley Davidson for 18 years in the sales department. Jim was preceded in death by father, Fred and brother-in-law, Tod Fisher. Jim is survived by son, Nicholas (Amy), grandson Dominic, granddaughter, Isabella; mother, Shirley (Karl); and sister, Lisa Fisher (Donnie). Special thanks to the Medical Staff at Akron General Medical Center NICU, CCU, MICU and 4100 floor for their impeccable care. Memorial service will be on February 29th at 10 a.m. at St Paul's Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron. Light refreshments following service from noon to 2 p.m. at GAMC Clubhouse, 1540 Smith Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Paws & Prayers Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 67166, Cuy. Falls, OH 44222-7166.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020